Owner arrested in case of dogs’ deaths to appear in court

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The owner of two missing dogs reported stolen and later found dead in Franklin County is set to appear in court.

Terry E. Michel was arrested and charged on February 16 with multiple charges for killing two black labs ---Colby and Caleb.

WDBJ7 obtained court documents, saying the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received his confession during their investigation.

Colby and Caleb were first reported stolen on February 7 when Michel said two men lured the dogs into a white car after, he said, they broke away from him while at a park.

Deputies say Michel gave different versions of this story.

Franklin County investigators say the dogs were later found dead on February 14 on Carolina Springs Road.

Their bodies were sent to the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech for examination.

The cause of death was determined to be gunshot wounds.

Michel faces two counts of felony animal cruelty, one count of filing a false police report, and two summons for improper disposal of a companion animal.

For now, Michel is being held without bond.

Investigators say they have not determined a motive for the deaths.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office also reported the theft and the dog’s deaths had no connection to the park where the owner said they were stolen.

Investigators say the dogs were never at the park.

