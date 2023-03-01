Pet Talk: What is pet enrichment?

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

When people adopt pet from the RVSPCA they often tell potential adopters to provide pet enrichment. What is it and is do you need to do it? It is a little more than just offering toys for your dog.

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA and she touched on what to do in this type of situation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.