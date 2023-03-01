Public hearing pushed to March for 300-unit apartment complex in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “You never listen to us, how about listening to us,” said one Botetourt County resident.

Botetourt County residents were expecting to voice their opinions at a public hearing Tuesday night for two special use permits. Invest Properties LLC and Whisper Hill LLC, with developer, TPB Enterprises LLC want to build 300 apartments on 21.44 acres in the area between the Daleville Cemetery and Freedom First Credit Union off Route 220.

“The traffic is bumper to bumper. We do not need any more building in Daleville,” said resident Lucy Friel.

The public hearing didn’t happen. Tuesday morning, the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors learned the developer wants more time to address comments from the public and the planning commission.

Instead of voting on the permits, board members voted unanimously to allow the applicant to defer to next month, which is in line with Virginia Law.

“Not allowing that postponement, I think would be interfering with the due process that he’s entitled to. It’s surprising how often members of the public aren’t aware of a proposal until almost the last minute. This gives it another month for people to know about it and form their opinion and engage in community conversations,” said supervisor Steve Clinton.

“If there is an opportunity to have a proposal more in line with what the public has already shared with us, then let’s allow the time for the best possible project to develop. There was no reason to discuss a project for which the details may not be relevant next month. I appreciate the frustration but am comfortable giving everyone, the public and the applicants, more time,” said Amy White, vice-chair of the board.

The special use permits for the project involve increasing the density allowed to be 13.99 units per acre and raising the allowable building height to just over 55 feet. But the developer said pushing the meeting back came down to traffic.

“Right now we have a right in, right out and then we also have a left turn in. But the big thing that we’re working with VDOT and try to figure out, are the improvements that they have planned along the corridor, which are improvements that are not part of our project at all, but they’re just part of their overall corridor improvement projects,” said Daniel Cyrus, development manager.

Despite the postponement, Cyrus said he believes they will be ready for the March 28th meeting.

“We want to take the opportunity to take the time on the front end to do something that is going to be the best for the overall residents and for ourselves well into the future. And so we feel like taking a month now is something that’s well worth the time,” said Cyrus.

Developers said if all goes to plan in early February, the first building will not open to residents until 2025, with the plan currently for there to be one-, two- and three-bedroom units, with one-bedroom units starting around $1,200 a month.

For more information on the proposal, you can find it here.

