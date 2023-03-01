Pulaski waterline project ‘round about 70%’ complete

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski has been working on its waterline project since December, but now a majority of the project is in the rear view.

“I’d say round about somewhere 70%, in that neighborhood,” Pulaski’s Project Engineer Scott Aust said.

He says the contractor has until the end of April to complete the project, but is hopeful that timeline could shrink.

“There’s been some hiccups, but we’re still positive,” he said. “Hoping he’ll finish before the deadline of end of April. and we hope he’s gonna finish early. I know he’s eager to get it done.”

The main water connection has been completed and it passed the water pressure test.

“We have submitted everything to VDH and we’re waiting on the approval to put the line in service, which should happen in the next day,” Aust said. “The contractor will come back and he will start doing connections to each meter and each building and on the street.”

He says the individual connections are the last big hurdle to get through.

“That’s that’s the last major step and then we put the whole put the line in service and take the old one out of service so no interruptions in except for maybe a few hours while he’s doing the new connection,” Aust said.

