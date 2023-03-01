Roanoke Youth Summit focuses on uplifting teens

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City’s Youth Services Citizen’s Board is excited to hold its 9th annual Youth Summit March 4 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at William Fleming High School.

The event is free and open to all students from 6th - 12th grades.

The purpose continues to be an opportunity for youth to be uplifted, valued, and most importantly, be heard from. Locations of the summit have rotated between high schools. Mini youth summits at the recommendations of students have been offered and focused on specific topics.

Anita Price, who organizes the event, joins us on Here @ Home along with two Patrick Henry High School seniors to tell us about this year’s summit, what to expect and why they feel it’s important.

There will be several activities and workshops students can attend, many of which will focus on how to have healthy relationships, coping with stress, time management, social injustice, self-expression through art, internet and media safety.

Each summit also includes an opportunity for youth voice through feedback and surveys. These tools provide input on what is important to them and how they can be supported.

For more information, call (540) 853- 2333

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.