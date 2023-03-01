Birthdays
Taubman Presents: Art Pop

A winter celebration of arts and culture in Virginia’s Blue Ridge
Roanoke Arts Pop
Roanoke Arts Pop(TIFFANY LEE JONES | Roanoke Arts Pop)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Taubman Museum of Art is presenting Roanoke Arts Pop!, a special winter celebration of arts and culture in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Cindy Peterson, Executive Director of the Taubman, joins us on Here @ Home to tell us about how organizations from around the region will offer pop-up performances, talks, demos and interactive activities March 3-5, at the Museum. The event is free, fun and family-friendly.

Listen to our conversation about what you can expect during this unique event.

For additional information, visit TaubmanMuseum.org/signature-events/arts-pop or call 540.342.576

