Treat neck pain with proper posture

Why kids and adults alike are experiencing an increase in neck pain and headaches
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kids and adults alike are experiencing an increase in headaches and neck pain more than ever.

Angie Reichardt, a physical therapist with SORVA (Spine and Orthopedic Rehab of VA) joins us on Here @ Home to talk about some of the issues she sees on a daily basis, and how she treats the pain.

Listen to our conversation about the importance of keeping postural alignment - which reduces the likelihood of pain.

She talks about some of the ways to address this pain if it is already occurring.

For more information on SORVA visit its website.

