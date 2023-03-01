Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares shares words of encouragement to Liberty students

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares spoke at Liberty University’s Convocation Wednesday morning.

Miyares gave words of inspiration to Liberty students and shared his faith-filled journey to becoming Attorney General.

“I think everybody that is a college student is asking that question,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares. They’re trying to determine what their purpose is. You have to be willing to answer the call, even if it means taking you to places that are uncomfortable, and doing big things, even if you don’t feel like you’re the right person to do it.”

Miyares was the first Hispanic and first son of an immigrant to be elected as Attorney General.

“I’m a child of an immigrant, so I have such a deep appreciation of being able to have those freedoms here. If there’s anything I want them to take away, it is a sense of gratitude, and how blessed they are compared to so many other people that wish they had the opportunities that they do. I hope they take away from that knowing how blessed they are,” added Miyares.

His story resonated with many Liberty students such as Kristina Smith who was adopted from Russia.

“That portion of his speech was really inspiring to me seeing how he talked about how it doesn’t matter about being famous, it doesn’t matter about wealth,” explained Kristina Smith, Liberty University Sophomore. “Christ is what matters and he really emulates that and carried that into the field of government within Virginia.”

He also spoke to law students about criminal justice reform and the role of state government.

“It’s a very good thing to hear what he had to say in the class that I attended,” said Jesse Hughes, Liberty University Junior. “The main topic was about federalism and the separation of powers and how kind of the state Attorney General might play a role in that. Getting to hear stuff like that and how that plays into our Federalist framework here in the United States was very interesting.”

