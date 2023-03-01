Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction resigns

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow has resigned, according to the Virginia Department of Education.

Balow announced her resignation in a letter to Governor Glenn Youngkin Wednesday morning.

“I am particularly proud of the fact that we advanced your agenda for education over the past two successful General Assembly sessions,” Balow said. “First, we passed and began implementing the Virginia Literacy Act, which I know will have a lasting impact on all students for years to come and be a model for other states. Second, we released the report ‘Our Commitment to Virginians,’ which is a roadmap for school and student success, and for parents to be their child’s most important teacher. And because of our work, many more students will have access to career and technical education courses that better prepare them for the next steps in their lives.”

Balow was appointed as Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction in January 2022. She previously served as the Wyoming state superintendent, where she was elected twice, before coming to Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.