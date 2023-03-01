Wet weather returns Thursday and Friday

Staying warm and dry Wednesday

Several rain chances late this week

Turning cooler by the weekend

We’re finishing up what may go down as the warmest February in recorded history for many areas. Possibly, the warmest winter (Dec-Jan-Feb) as well. The blooms on the trees are certainly confirming our abnormally warm month.

WEDNESDAY

Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s today as a warm front enters into the region. Clouds will increase throughout the day, but we’re expected to remain dry.

A little cooler today because more clouds push into the region. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY

A quick-moving system will arrive early Thursday morning bringing widespread rain between 2AM-10AM. The second half of Thursday will be dry with lingering clouds. The morning rain won’t disrupt our warm temperatures as highs will warm into the 60s and 70s.

We all have a good chance of rain early Thursday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY

A quick-moving system will arrive early Thursday morning bringing widespread rain between 2AM-10AM. The second half of Thursday will be dry with lingering clouds. The morning rain won’t disrupt our warm temperatures as highs will warm into the 60s and 70s.est chance of severe weather will stay just south of the viewing area. Heavy rain is possible though. Generally, widespread rainfall totals will be around .5-1.5″ with isolated higher amounts.

We'll see more rain Friday and some of that rain may fall heavily at times with a few storms. (WDBJ Weather)

We could see between 0.5" to 1.5" by Friday evening. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEKEND

Other than the chance of upslope mountain snow showers on Saturday (snow mainly impacting West Virginia), the weekend looks dry with near-seasonable temperatures. Highs will read in the upper 40s and low 50s. Lows will be in the low 30s for most.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities. (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.