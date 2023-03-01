Woman arrested for string of brush fires in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s office has arrested a woman and charged her with setting a string of small brush fires along Odd Fellows Road Wednesday afternoon.

Renee Mejia Garcia, 51, is charged with four felony counts of arson.

Garcia was stopped after a witness reported seeing her use a cigarette or lighter to start several small brush fires near the intersection of Odd Fellows Road and Mayflower Drive around 1:30 p.m. The fires caused little damage, according to the fire marshal’s office, but threatened a structure.

Anyone with information about this case or other suspicious brush fires is asked to contact Battalion Chief Thomas Goode at (434) 455-6349.

