Woman arrested for string of brush fires in Lynchburg

Renee Mejia Garcia mugshot
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s office has arrested a woman and charged her with setting a string of small brush fires along Odd Fellows Road Wednesday afternoon.

Renee Mejia Garcia, 51, is charged with four felony counts of arson.

Garcia was stopped after a witness reported seeing her use a cigarette or lighter to start several small brush fires near the intersection of Odd Fellows Road and Mayflower Drive around 1:30 p.m. The fires caused little damage, according to the fire marshal’s office, but threatened a structure.

Anyone with information about this case or other suspicious brush fires is asked to contact Battalion Chief Thomas Goode at (434) 455-6349.

