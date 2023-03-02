7@four previews Martin’s Downtown St. Pat’s Street Party

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martin’s Downtown St. Pat’s Street Party is happening March 11 and will feature live music on indoor and outdoor stages.

7@four’s Logan Sherrill interviews Jason Martin about the event.

Martin’s Downtown St. Pat’s Street Party begins at 11 a.m. and the entry fee is $15 on the day of the event. Entry is first come, first serve. There is no pre-sale of tickets.

Martin's Downtown St. Pat's Street Party (Martin's Downtown)

This year’s party will feature Irish-themed food and drink, including Shepherd’s Pie, Bangers and Mash, the Irish Pub Burger, Irish Nachos and more. Craft cocktails, cold brews and Irish Coffees will also be served.

The live music starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 12:30 a.m. The party will feature a range of genres including Rowdy Grass, Rock and Roll, Reggae, Yacht Rock, Funk, Soul, Country and a ‘90s Tribute.

The live music will take place on two stages and include the following:

Outside Stage:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Empty Bottles

1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Traver Brothership

3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Hogslop String Band

Inside Stage:

11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Chad Nickell & the Loose Change

12:45 p.m. to 2 p.m. — Charissa Joy & the High Frequency

2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. — GAK!

4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. — Eric Wayne Band

6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. — Ripejive

8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. — Dale & the ZDubs

11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. — Sexbruise?

