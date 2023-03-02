7@four previews St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival is set for Downtown Roanoke March 11, rain or shine.

7@four’s Melissa Gaona spoke with Jaime Clark, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Downtown Roanoke Inc., about the event.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. on Jefferson Street at Elm Avenue, continue to Campbell Avenue and end at Williamson Road.

The Freedom First Shamrock Festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature live music on the Delta Dental Stage, adult beverages and more. Admission is free and begins at 10 a.m. in the Plaza behind the City Market Building.

The band lineup for the Shamrock Festival is as follows:

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. - DJ

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Juice

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. - The Frequency

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Empty Bottles

3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. - The Dundies

Volunteers are still needed for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival. You can sign up here.

A list of street closures is available here.

