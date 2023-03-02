Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

7@four previews St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival is set for Downtown Roanoke March 11, rain or shine.

7@four’s Melissa Gaona spoke with Jaime Clark, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Downtown Roanoke Inc., about the event.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. on Jefferson Street at Elm Avenue, continue to Campbell Avenue and end at Williamson Road.

The Freedom First Shamrock Festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature live music on the Delta Dental Stage, adult beverages and more. Admission is free and begins at 10 a.m. in the Plaza behind the City Market Building.

The band lineup for the Shamrock Festival is as follows:

  • 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. - DJ
  • 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Juice
  • 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. - The Frequency
  • 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Empty Bottles
  • 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. - The Dundies

Volunteers are still needed for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival. You can sign up here.

A list of street closures is available here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Michel at bond hearing
Bond denied for man accused of dogs’ deaths
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Hillsville
Antonio Isaiah Reynolds mugshot
Man sentenced for prison over Wythe County drug charges
We could see between 0.5" to 1.5" by Friday evening.
Rain showers push in tonight
Jillian Balow
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction resigns

Latest News

DPS To Participate In Read Across America Week
DPS To Participate In Read Across America Week
McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Returns Friday
McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Returns Friday
Pulaski County Cleanup Challenge
Pulaski County Cleanup Challenge
VA Bill To Restrict CBD And Hemp Product Sales
VA Bill To Restrict CBD And Hemp Product Sales
Martin's Downtown St. Pat's Street Party
7@four previews Martin’s Downtown St. Pat’s Street Party