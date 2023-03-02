Birthdays
Partnership formed between Roanoke and Little League Baseball

Roanoke’s first Little League partnership in 23 years
By Natalie Faunce
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Parks and Rec Department, as well as the four rec clubs that serve the city’s youth athletics program, is committed to improving the quality of all of the sports offered and finding new ways to get more kids involved in the programs.

That’s why the Roanoke’s youth baseball program is starting an affiliation with Little League Baseball for the upcoming 2023 season.

Zack Jackson, Roanoke Youth Athletics Review Board President, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about this exciting new partnership and what it means for our area youth.

They are always looking for volunteers to coach teams and are also hiring paid positions for umpires and scorekeepers. Youth baseball and softball signups are taking place right now.

Get involved and find out more information by visiting PlayRoanoke.com or email them directly at roanokecitylittleleague@gmail.com.

