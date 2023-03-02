Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Bald eagle sickened by rat poison dies

A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but it was too late to save her...
A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but it was too late to save her life.(Cape Wildlife Center via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (CNN) – A bald eagle sickened by rat poison has died in Massachusetts, just days after rescuers captured it and tried to nurse it back to health.

The eagle, a female, was named MK.

MK hatched in Waltham in 2016 and had a lot of fans among people who frequented the Mystic River watershed, and some of the visitors noticed she was acting strangely.

A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but apparently, it was too late to save her life.

Judging from MK’s symptoms, it appears she ate at least one rodent that had consumed rat poison.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Michel at bond hearing
Bond denied for man accused of dogs’ deaths
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Hillsville
Antonio Isaiah Reynolds mugshot
Man sentenced for prison over Wythe County drug charges
We could see between 0.5" to 1.5" by Friday evening.
Rain showers push in tonight
Jillian Balow
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction resigns

Latest News

Betty Rivas fills a mug from a potable water dispenser in her home Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in...
Communities await first US limits on ‘forever chemicals’
A local residents walks his dog in the falling snow on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Elizabeth...
US Drought Monitor: Rain, snow slash California drought
Officials say at least three people were killed when a Russian missile hit a five-story...
Kremlin accuses Ukrainian saboteurs of attack inside Russia
In this image from a bodycam video provided by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, a white...
Pennsylvania unseals more documents in Idaho college student killings case
Closing arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
LIVE: Juror removed in Murdaugh trial; defense give closing arguments