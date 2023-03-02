Become an Advocate for Abused or Neglected Children

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Children across our hometowns may be removed from home because of abuse or neglect - and navigating the court process as a young child is scary. That’s why they need more advocates for these children.

When a child’s future hangs in the balance, CASA advocates are there. Kelli Diaz and Alec Rooney join us on Here @ Home to talk about how they will train volunteers who want to step up to assist judges and serve our community’s most vulnerable children as court-appointed special advocates (CASA).

Reach out if you need called to help this organization by visiting www.cvcasa.org or email them at volunteer@cvcasa.org or call 434-485-7260

You can also get involved by joining their upcoming gala, CASA Blanca Gala on April 22nd , at the Virginian Hotel, at 6pm.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.