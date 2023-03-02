Birthdays
Become an Advocate for Abused or Neglected Children

CASA of Central Virginia is in need for more advocates of these children
CASA of Central Virginia
CASA of Central Virginia(CASA of Central Virginia)
By Natalie Faunce
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Children across our hometowns may be removed from home because of abuse or neglect - and navigating the court process as a young child is scary. That’s why they need more advocates for these children.

When a child’s future hangs in the balance, CASA advocates are there. Kelli Diaz and Alec Rooney join us on Here @ Home to talk about how they will train volunteers who want to step up to assist judges and serve our community’s most vulnerable children as court-appointed special advocates (CASA).

Reach out if you need called to help this organization by visiting www.cvcasa.org or email them at volunteer@cvcasa.org or call 434-485-7260

You can also get involved by joining their upcoming gala, CASA Blanca Gala on April 22nd , at the Virginian Hotel, at 6pm.

