Botetourt County K9 Rico retires

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rico, a K9 with the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, has formally retired after six years of service, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Rico formally retired March 1, 2023, according to the sheriff’s office, to “pursue other canine interests.”

Throughout his career, Deputy Rico “performed countless hours of challenging and physically demanding duty assignments and training. As a multipurpose canine serving both the Sheriff’s Office and neighboring jurisdictions, he has uncovered illegal narcotics, located evidence in crimes, performed numerous public demonstrations for our schools and the community, worked alongside the Emergency Response Team, and made numerous apprehensions. Among many of his accomplishments is the apprehension of a suspect involved in the attempted murder of a Botetourt County Sheriff’s Deputy,” according to the sheriff’s office.

“The relationship between a K9 and his handler is one of loyalty, reliability, and trust and Rico has demonstrated these with exemplary performance to the citizens of Botetourt County,” said Sheriff Matt Ward. “Rico has become a part of our family.”

Rico is a 9-year-old Dutch Shepherd and is remaining with his handler, Lieutenant J.C. Claterbaugh.

