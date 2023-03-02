Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Cat, missing for 2 years, found nearly 1,600 miles away, police say

A Miami cat, missing for 2 years, was found in Kansas, according to police.
A Miami cat, missing for 2 years, was found in Kansas, according to police.(Prairie Village Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (Gray News) - Authorities say a missing cat from Florida was recently found in Kansas.

The Prairie Village Police Department reports that an orange tabby cat was discovered by a resident last month.

The department shared a photo of the feline. Officers said the animal apparently traveled nearly 1,600 miles from the Miami area and was missing for two years.

According to police, it wasn’t immediately clear how the cat made its way from Florida, but one of their animal control officers contacted the cat’s owner after a microchip matched.

Prairie Village police said it’s working on getting the cat reunited with its owner while “figuring out she got here.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small plane crash graphic.
Wreckage of missing plane found in Carroll County
Terry Michel at bond hearing
Bond denied for man accused of dogs’ deaths
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Hillsville
Cinderella frontman, Winger, former Motley Crue rocker join for Dr Pepper Park show
Credit: The Aware Foundation
16-year-old girl reported missing out of Roanoke

Latest News

Angie Gourirand, left, and Cindy Maner, whose cars are buried in the snow, carry their...
To the rooftops: Staggering snowfall in California mountains
An air pack inside of a Lynchburg Fire Department truck Wednesday afternoon.
FEMA grant to help Lynchburg Fire Department get new air packs
The Lynchburg community gathered for a candlelight vigil in honor of Malayshia Solomon...
Lynchburg community comes together after 12-year-old’s death
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy...
Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to ‘Havana syndrome’