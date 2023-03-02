Birthdays
Danville challenges the community to read one million books in honor of Read Across America Week

Read Across America one million book challenge
Read Across America one million book challenge(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Public Schools is participating in Read Across America Week to promote literacy and encourage a love of reading.

They kicked off the week with the Ruby B. Archie Passport to Reading Challenge.

They are challenging the community to read one million books by the end of the year.

Forest Hills and School Field Elementary School students were given picture books to take home to begin the one million book mission.

“We want everyone, to model for our children,” said Dr. Angela Hairston, Superintendent for Danville Public Schools. “It gives us an opportunity to explore. It increases our focus and impacts our ability to communicate and have an appreciation for other ideas.”

Community members can sign up for an account at readdanvilleva.beanstack.org to join the challenge.

