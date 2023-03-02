Early showers followed by more rain Friday
Quiet this afternoon before more rain arrives Friday
- Widespread rain expected early this morning
- Mostly dry for Thursday and warm (60s/70s)
- Spring-like storms possible Friday
Roanoke experienced the second warmest winter as far as records date back (early 1900s). The month of February is considered the warmest February in recorded history for many areas!
THURSDAY
A quick-moving system will arrive early Thursday morning bringing widespread rain through 9AM. The second half of Thursday will be dry with lingering clouds. The morning rain won’t disrupt our warm temperatures as highs will warm into the 60s and 70s.
Our dry period will be brief. More rain is on the horizon heading into Thursday night (near 10PM).
FRIDAY
A cold front enters the region Friday bringing two distinct waves of rain. The first will be Friday morning which will likely keep the morning commute on the soggy side. We are looking at rain to be light to moderate at times.
The second wave of rain arrives with the potent cold front Friday afternoon & evening. This is when our heavy rain potential and thunderstorm risk increases.
- Widespread rainfall totals will be around .5-1.5″ with isolated higher amounts.
- Thunderstorms are possible but isolated
- Slight Severe Storm Risk for areas along the I-77 corridor Friday afternoon/evening. *Continue to monitor the forecast for updates.*
After the rain tapers off we are expecting winds to increase. Gusts Friday night and into the first part of the day on Saturday could exceed 30MPH. Wind Advisories may be issued through the National Weather Service.
THIS WEEKEND
Other than the chance of upslope mountain snow showers on Saturday (snow mainly impacting West Virginia), the weekend looks dry with near-seasonable temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 40s and low 50s. Lows will be in the low 30s for most. Expecting lots of sun for the weekend.
