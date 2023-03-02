Early showers followed by more rain Friday

Widespread rain expected early this morning

Mostly dry for Thursday and warm (60s/70s)

Spring-like storms possible Friday

Roanoke experienced the second warmest winter as far as records date back (early 1900s). The month of February is considered the warmest February in recorded history for many areas!

February consisted of 22 days above normal with our high temperatures and 6 days below normal. (WDBJ7)

THURSDAY

A quick-moving system will arrive early Thursday morning bringing widespread rain through 9AM. The second half of Thursday will be dry with lingering clouds. The morning rain won’t disrupt our warm temperatures as highs will warm into the 60s and 70s.

We all have a good chance of rain early Thursday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

Our dry period will be brief. More rain is on the horizon heading into Thursday night (near 10PM).

FRIDAY

A cold front enters the region Friday bringing two distinct waves of rain. The first will be Friday morning which will likely keep the morning commute on the soggy side. We are looking at rain to be light to moderate at times.

A warm front triggers more showers early Friday. (WDBJ Weather)

The second wave of rain arrives with the potent cold front Friday afternoon & evening. This is when our heavy rain potential and thunderstorm risk increases.

Widespread rainfall totals will be around .5-1.5″ with isolated higher amounts.

Thunderstorms are possible but isolated

Slight Severe Storm Risk for areas along the I-77 corridor Friday afternoon/evening. *Continue to monitor the forecast for updates.*

We could see between 0.5" to 1.5" by Friday evening. (WDBJ Weather)

The chance for a few storms is possible on Friday. We may have a storm become strong and maybe severe. (WDBJ7)

After the rain tapers off we are expecting winds to increase. Gusts Friday night and into the first part of the day on Saturday could exceed 30MPH. Wind Advisories may be issued through the National Weather Service.

THIS WEEKEND

Other than the chance of upslope mountain snow showers on Saturday (snow mainly impacting West Virginia), the weekend looks dry with near-seasonable temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 40s and low 50s. Lows will be in the low 30s for most. Expecting lots of sun for the weekend.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

