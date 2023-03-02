FEMA grant to help Lynchburg Fire Department get new air packs

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For years, the Lynchburg Fire Department has been working to obtain grant funding to help in supplying new air packs.

“The packs that we currently have, we’ve had them for nearly 15-years,” said Fire Chief Greg Wormser.

An $830,636 grant from FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters program will more than help LFD in its efforts to secure at least 100 new air packs and the equipment that comes with them.

“We use them for hazardous materials team, we use them for our technical rescue team, we also use them for everyday firefighting use. So, there’s a number of uses for these packs anytime that we’re in an environment where there’s a lack of appropriate oxygen and the right mixture of air to breathe. These are our go to pieces of equipment and certainly vital to the work that we do.”

The City of Lynchburg also gave a 10% match for the grant that totals around $83,000. The combined $913,000 will greatly help LFD in its efforts to secure the rest of the funding in the upcoming budget.

“The next phase is for us to evaluate sort of key vendors that would be able to provide this equipment to us, then make a selection that our staff will make. So, we’ll have staff that will look at the equipment, they’ll make a selection based on what they believe to be best suited for our area, best suited for our needs to get the job done effectively. Then it obviously takes some time before that equipment would be shipped.”

During that time, LFD will go through training on the new upgraded equipment so that when it becomes available, they’ll be ready to use it.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.