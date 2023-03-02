Future Patrick County hospital receives Certificate of Public Need for psychiatric and substance abuse unit

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -Foresight Health leaders are working to open their new hospital in Patrick County as soon as possible.

Once up and running, it will include a 5-bed emergency department and a 10-bed psychiatric and substance abuse unit after recently receiving a Certificate of Public Need.

“We found out that it was very, very important because we’re dealing with a lot of mental issues and health problems with individuals in the counties and the surrounding counties,” said Dr. Sameer Suhail, CEO of Foresight Health. “Not only mental health issues, but addiction issues. So, it was very important for us to add that component inside and service that area.”

They originally planned to open at the beginning of this year, but supply chain issues have caused a shortage of available contractors in the area.

“You have hopes for meeting certain timelines. Unfortunately, hurdles come in the way. You just have to make sure you pass those hurdles and keep moving forward. We also keep want to keep it fair and bid the project out. We don’t want to give it to an individual contracting company; we want to make sure we have several bids. So, there are several factors that we are taking into consideration,” added Dr. Suhail.

Dr. Suhail hopes to have the hospital open by the end of this year with construction beginning within 60 to 90 days. They’ve already begun renovating the inside.

“One thing I want to relay to the people of Patrick County and Stuart is, please be optimistic and don’t ever think that what we promised is not going to be fulfilled. We’re moving forward, 100%,” explained Dr. Suhail.

Foresight Health is continuing to accept applications and still has resumes from last year. They will conduct interviews closer to opening.

