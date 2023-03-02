Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

House Ethics panel launches probe into GOP’s George Santos

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 25, 2023.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee announced Thursday it is launching an investigation into embattled Republican Rep. George Santos, the New York congressman whose lies and embellishments about his resume and personal life have drawn deep scrutiny in Congress.

The bipartisan leaders of the committee announced the panel had voted unanimously to establish an investigative subcommittee to look into the allegations. The panel voted to take action on Tuesday.

The investigation appears to be far reaching. It seeks to determine “whether Representative George Santos may have: engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign” among other actions, the committee said in a statement.

The probe will review whether Santos “failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House, violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services, and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office,” the statement said.

Representatives for Santos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Panel leaders — Republican Rep. David Joyce of Ohio and Democratic Rep. Susan Wild of Pennsylvania — will lead the probe, with two other lawmakers from each party.

Santos had already removed himself from his committee assignments but otherwise has refused calls from Republicans in New York to step down from office.

“The Committee notes that the mere fact of establishing an Investigative Subcommittee does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred,” the statement said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Michel at bond hearing
Bond denied for man accused of dogs’ deaths
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Hillsville
Antonio Isaiah Reynolds mugshot
Man sentenced for prison over Wythe County drug charges
We could see between 0.5" to 1.5" by Friday evening.
Rain showers push in tonight
Jillian Balow
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction resigns

Latest News

Officials say at least three people were killed when a Russian missile hit a five-story...
Kremlin accuses Ukrainian saboteurs of attack inside Russia
A hunter said he killed and skinned what he thought were two coyotes, but later discovered they...
Hunter accused of killing family’s dogs says he thought they were coyotes
FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during media day ahead of the national...
Jalen Carter, top NFL prospect, posts bond on charges in fatal crash
Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights...
Tennessee, many others target drag shows