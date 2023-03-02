Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Kaine reacts to drugmaker’s cap on the cost of insulin

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) is applauding the news that drugmaker Eli Lilly is capping the cost of insulin.

Kaine spoke with reporters during a teleconference from his Washington office Wednesday morning.

But he also said it wouldn’t have happened without recent legislation capping the cost of insulin for recipients of Medicare.

“Had we not done this in the Inflation Reduction Act for insulin prices under Medicare, I think the chances that Eli Lilly would have taken this move today were essentially zero,” Kaine said. “Instead, they’re doing what any good hockey player would do. Wayne Gretzky says don’t skate to where the puck is; skate to where the puck’s going. And Eli Lilly’s decided to skate to where the puck’s going, and I’m really excited about it.”

Eli Lilly announced it will reduce prices of some insulin products by 70%, and cap out of pocket costs at $35 a month.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small plane crash graphic.
Wreckage of missing plane found in Carroll County
Terry Michel at bond hearing
Bond denied for man accused of dogs’ deaths
Cinderella frontman, Winger, former Motley Crue rocker join for Dr Pepper Park show
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Hillsville
Credit: The Aware Foundation
16-year-old girl reported missing out of Roanoke

Latest News

Virginia Education Superintendent Resigns
Virginia Education Superintendent Resigns
Bond Denied for Accused Dog Killer
Bond Denied for Accused Dog Killer
Alleghany County Public Schools Preps Consolidation
Alleghany County Public Schools Preps Consolidation
Orlean Puckett Brings Hundreds of Babies Into World
Orlean Puckett Brings Hundreds of Babies Into World