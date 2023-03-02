Non-profit buys seventh historic home in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Restoration Housing closed on its seventh home in the Star City Thursday afternoon.

The non-profit focuses on rebuilding historic homes and providing affordable housing.

Executive Director Isabel Thornton says once ready, the home will give shelter to a family in Roanoke.

It is in Southeast Roanoke, where data show 20% of houses are vacant.

“There are vacant houses all around us. They’re boarded up, they’re burning down often. They’re just kind of a liability to both people in the neighborhood and to owners,” said Thornton. “So, there’s a really strong need for us to do something about the vacant houses and that’s part of our mission.”

Thornton estimates the repairs will cost $200,000.

They expect the home to be available within the next year. Applications will open when construction is almost finished.

