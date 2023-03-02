Lynchburg community comes together after 12-year-old’s death

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Dozens gathered Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil to remember a 12-year-old girl who was killed by gunfire. The focus was remembering her life, while coming together during this tragic time.

“I come to find out the more I’ve been listening, it’s not the amount of years you live, it’s the impact you do when you do live,” said James Camm, executive director of One Community One Voice.

Residents, leaders, family and friends came to pay their respects to Malayshia Solomon.

“What we’re doing tonight is saying hey, we support Malayshia’s family, the school family, and in the community. There’s a lot of people very heavy hearted behind this loss.”

Through tragedy, it was a time to show support and togetherness.

“We as community decided to come together, support the family and Dunbar Middle School family. It’s so breathtaking when we hear such a young life, dying so soon.”

One Community One Voice also issued a challenge to residents: be there for each other.

“We’re encouraging everyone that feels that this is such a devastating situation, that they’d be a part somewhere in the community, to help. To support, find time to mentor, tutor or do something in the community and we can always, maybe help another kid.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.