Lynchburg woman reported missing

31-year-old Sara Darby, reported missing from Lynchburg.
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a missing woman they say is endangered.

Police say 31-year-old Sara Christina-Marie Darby was last seen leaving her home on foot just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night with an unidentified black man. Darby is a black female, who stands 5′3″ tall and weighs 200 pounds with dark pink braids in her hair. She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved shirt, dark-colored pants, black sandals, and carrying a small bag. The family reported that Darby does not have a cell phone.

A witness described the man as being in his 30s with short braids and a receding hairline, wearing jeans, a dark-colored jacket, dark-colored shoes, and carrying a duffle bag. In the past, Darby has been found near the Salvation Army on Park Avenue.

Darby’s family says she has medical conditions that affect her cognitive abilities.

Anyone with information on Darby’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6041.

