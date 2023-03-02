Making Internet Safety Education a Priority in Public Schools

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Safe Surfin’ Foundation’s bill to make internet safety education mandatory in Virginia schools has passed.

Eddie Worth, President of Safe Surfin Foundation joins us on Here @ Home to tell us how the peer-to-peer program SWAT will be in all schools starting in 20-24. House Bill 15-75 also creates an Internet Safety Advisory Council for Virginia.

Listen to our conversation about how they got the bill passed and how they hope to spreading internet literacy and safety awareness to kids, teens, and adults.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.