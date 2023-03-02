Birthdays
Man accused of threatening police officer jailed after being shot

Frank Distefano mug
Frank Distefano mug(Roanoke City Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man shot by police after allegedly threatening an officer has been charged and is being held in jail without bond.

Frank Distefano is in the Roanoke City jail, charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.

The incident took place January 25, 2023 at the Leehy Manor apartments, according to the Roanoke City Police Department. That morning, police were called about a disorder in the 3700 block of Stratford Park Drive SW. An officer found a man, since identified as Distefano, who threatened to “kill” him and ignored the officer’s attempts to de-escalate the situation. The man pulled a knife and began moving toward the officer, who continued to try to calm the man down, and shot the man when that was unsuccessful.

Distefano was taken to a hospital for what police said was a non-life-threatening wound. No Roanoke Police officers were injured.

Distefano is scheduled for a hearing March 6 in Roanoke City Circuit Court.

