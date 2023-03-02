Birthdays
Nelson County man accused of sending nude images to child

Stephen Blumberg mugshot
Stephen Blumberg mugshot(Nelson County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Arrington man has been arrested on charges connected to the sending of nude images to a child in another state.

Stephen Elliott Blumberg is charged with Display of child pornography or grooming video or materials to a child, Use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children, and Possession of firearms and firearms ammunition by convicted felons

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office began the investigation based on a referral from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Investigators say evidence was recovered from an address on Tye River Road, where Blumberg was arrested.

Blumberg is being held without bond at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

