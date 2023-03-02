Birthdays
Police: Suspect in Hobby Lobby shooting dies in crash

A Hobby Lobby distribution center was the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday in Oklahoma City.
A Hobby Lobby distribution center was the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday in Oklahoma City.(Source: KOCO/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man suspected of shooting and killing his supervisor at a Hobby Lobby distribution center in Oklahoma City died when he crashed his car during a police chase, police said Thursday.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene of Wednesday night’s crash in Kingfisher County, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City, Sgt. Dillon Quirk said.

The medical examiner will determine the man’s cause of death. Quirk said the man did not exchange gunfire with officers.

Quirk said the man got into a work-related argument with his supervisor about 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Hobby Lobby facility on the city’s southwest side, took a gun from his vehicle and shot and killed 69-year-old Douglas Smith. He then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officers from several agencies joined the pursuit of the man’s vehicle before he crashed in Kingfisher County.

Hobby Lobby, a home decoration and arts and crafts store, has millions of square feet of manufacturing and distribution space at facilities in Oklahoma City, including its corporate headquarters.

A message left with the company seeking comment has not been returned.

