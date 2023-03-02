Birthdays
Pulaski County pleased with early trash collection challenge results

Pulaski County Sign
Pulaski County Sign(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County says its “One Bag Challenge” is a success so far.

The county is encouraging people to pick up trash along Pulaski County roads.

So far, 169 bags of trash been collected.

Chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Laura Walters says people have found many strange items such as a toilet, a machete and lots of brush.

“We’re just really really pleased with the response and want to thank everybody for getting out and helping, and we’re happy to sponsor it and I think it’s going to be picked up by some other folks along the state as well,” Walters said.

The county will be awarding a few participants with $100 gift cards at monthly board of supervisors meetings each month through May.

