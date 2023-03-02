Birthdays
Roanoke Co. to celebrate completion of broadband expansion project

By Janay Reece
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County and Cox Communications officials will celebrate the completion of a broadband expansion project.

The public-private partnership brings broadband access to more than 400 Roanoke County homes.

Last summer, the Bent Mountain community gathered to celebrate the first connections of a public-private partnership built with Roanoke County and Cox to extend broadband access to rural parts of the county.

This public-private partnership represents a $3 million investment and will reach more than 400 previously unserved residents.

Residents who now have access to high-speed, reliable broadband are invited to celebrate.

Local leaders will join to speak about the importance of promoting digital equity through broadband access and affordability, as well as the opportunities fostered by connectivity.

Speakers include Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Chair Martha Hooker, Roanoke County Administrator Richard Caywood, Cox Roanoke Market VP Jeff Merritt, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia Interim CEO Rebekah Meadows.

Roanoke County has been working to improve broadband connectivity throughout the community, as part of the “Connect Roanoke County to the World” Strategic Initiative outlined in the County’s 2016 Community Strategic Plan.

Residents are invited to celebrate Thursday, March 2 at the South County Library at 6:00p.

