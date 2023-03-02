St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival is Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival is set for Downtown Roanoke March 11, rain or shine.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. on Jefferson Street at Elm Avenue, continue to Campbell Avenue and end at Williamson Road.

The Freedom First Shamrock Festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature live music on the Delta Dental Stage, adult beverages and more. Admission is free and begins at 10 a.m. in the Plaza behind the City Market Building.

A list of street closures is available here.

The parade will be aired live on WZBJ24 and streamed here.

