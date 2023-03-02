Birthdays
Venus and Jupiter cross paths in western sky

Jupiter and Venus passing each other in the western sky... 3.1.23
Jupiter and Venus passing each other in the western sky... 3.1.23(WDBJ)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN/WDBJ) - Venus may not be burning like a silver flame, but the planet lives up to its namesake, the Roman goddess of love, Wednesday night.

Stargazers are seeing what astronomers call a conjunction, as Jupiter and Venus pass each other, the planets appearing close enough that some scientists call it a kiss.

In reality, the closest they will come from earth’s perspective is about the diameter of a full moon apart.

Venus and Jupiter are the brightest objects in the Wednesday night sky, aside from the moon.

The planets’ proximity started being visible around 7 p.m. ET.

Conjunctions happen frequently, because planets orbit the sun in similar paths.

