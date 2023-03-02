Venus and Jupiter cross paths in western sky

(CNN/WDBJ) - Venus may not be burning like a silver flame, but the planet lives up to its namesake, the Roman goddess of love, Wednesday night.

Stargazers are seeing what astronomers call a conjunction, as Jupiter and Venus pass each other, the planets appearing close enough that some scientists call it a kiss.

In reality, the closest they will come from earth’s perspective is about the diameter of a full moon apart.

Venus and Jupiter are the brightest objects in the Wednesday night sky, aside from the moon.

The planets’ proximity started being visible around 7 p.m. ET.

Conjunctions happen frequently, because planets orbit the sun in similar paths.

