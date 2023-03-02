Virginia National Guard to break ground at Roanoke Regional Readiness Center Complex

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia National Guard (VNG) will host a groundbreaking ceremony to expand the Roanoke Regional Readiness Center Complex in Troutville, Virginia.

The current complex first opened in August 2017 and is the home of the 29th Infantry Division Band and Field Maintenance Shop #10.

The expansion will increase the maintenance capabilities and provide training, administrative, and storage space for two more units using a combination of new construction and renovation of existing buildings.

The two company-sized units will bring approximately 220 additional soldiers to the area.

“We are incredibly excited to break ground on the expansion of the Roanoke Regional Readiness Center Complex and improve the capabilities of an already great facility,” said Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia. “Once complete, the expanded facility will provide improved maintenance response in the region and additional personnel available if needed for response operations.”

The project consists of three main parts:

- New construction of an approximately 33,500 square foot readiness center building. Note: the term “readiness center” is now used instead of “armory.”

- Renovation of an approximately 12,000-square-foot building for storage and support to the readiness center.

- Construction of an approximately 16,300 square-foot maintenance building to expand on existing FMS capabilities into the VNG’s second combined support maintenance shop.

The construction is expected to require about 24 months to complete, Williams said.

The Virginia National Guard secured the site of the former Botetourt Correctional Center in June 2015.

The Botetourt Correctional Center closed in the winter of 2010 and was declared surplus state property. It was transferred to the Virginia National Guard at no cost.

The total site area is approximately 56.5 acres in Troutville, located at State Drive and Route 651, east of I-81 and north of Roanoke. It is adjacent to a Virginia State Police shooting range and a Virginia Department of Transportation regional maintenance facility.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.