Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Wilderness Mountain Water Company expanding operation in Bland County

Wilderness Mountain Water Company.
Wilderness Mountain Water Company.(Wilderness Mountain Water Company)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Wilderness Mountain Water Company, an artesian water-based beverage manufacturer, is expanding its operation in Bland County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team.

The governor’s team said the expansion will create 55 jobs.

The governor’s team says Wilderness will make significant modifications and upgrades to the former 3,300 Artesian Bottled Water Company facility purchased in February 2022, including new beverage equipment that will allow the company to create new products, increase production, and engage in product innovation and research development.

“We are thrilled that Wilderness can build on the assets of the former 3300 Artesian Bottled Water Company and expand product offerings that take advantage of the premium natural resources available in Bland County,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia’s accessibility to some of the country’s most populated metro areas makes it a prime location to get product to market quickly, and our success in food and beverage processing is evidenced by companies like Wilderness that have located here and continue to expand in the Commonwealth.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Bland County and the Mount Rogers Regional Partnership to secure the project for Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Michel at bond hearing
Bond denied for man accused of dogs’ deaths
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Hillsville
Antonio Isaiah Reynolds mugshot
Man sentenced for prison over Wythe County drug charges
We could see between 0.5" to 1.5" by Friday evening.
Rain showers push in tonight
Jillian Balow
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction resigns

Latest News

Sara Darby Video
Video Released of Missing Woman Sara Darby
Virginia National Guard Expanding Facilities
Virginia National Guard Expanding Facilities
Cox Broadband Expansion In Roanoke County
Cox Broadband Expanding In Roanoke County
The partnership brings broadband access to more than 400 Roanoke County homes in rural areas.
Roanoke Co. to celebrate completion of broadband expansion project