12-year-old victim’s mother says boyfriend shot her daughter, court documents show

Malayshia Solomon's vigil was held Wednesday.
Malayshia Solomon's vigil was held Wednesday.
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been one week since a 12-year-old girl was shot and killed in Lynchburg. WDBJ7 obtained court records today and tells us new information about the tragedy.

These court documents give us a clear picture of what happened Friday night before and after Lynchburg police responded to the 911 call.

An hour before the shooting around 9pm, law enforcement say the victim’s mother posted a video to Instagram showing the mother with two juvenile males singing and dancing while holding 3 firearms.

Documents show, an hour later at 10 pm officials received a call about a 12-year-old girl who was shot. Police reported they found the girl being held by her mother near the kitchen with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her stomach. Officials say the little girl died shortly after she arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital.

According to the mother’s Facebook page her daughter’s name is Malayshia Solomon. A vigil was held on Wednesday in her honor.

In a separate search warrant investigators say they only found two guns and a shell casing at the home.

Police say during an interview, Malayshia’s mother told them her boyfriend shot her daughter. According to court documents, the boyfriend told police that the gun had just gone off.

Police took the boyfriend’s clothing and a DNA swab looking for gun residue.

The Lynchburg Police Department say there are no updates in the investigation. As of Friday, no charges have been filed and that is why we are not identifying Malayshia’s Mother or her boyfriend.

