42nd annual MDA Car Show rides into the Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The MDA Car Show is coming to the Berglund Center in Roanoke this weekend.

The show features two floors of cars and vendors, as well as an Automotive Flea Market, car corral, silent auction, and model car contest. It’s the 42nd year for the show.

All profits from the show go toward the Roanoke office of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

The 42nd annual MDA Car Show will be held at the Berglund Civic Center on Saturday, March 4 from 8:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 5 from 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

The Automotive Flea Market & Car Corral runs Friday, March 3 from 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.; Saturday, March 4 from 7:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.; and Sunday, March 5 from 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

The Model Car Contest, Show & Swap Meet will be held Saturday, March 4 from 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Admission to the flea market and car corral is free and is held outside of the Berglund Center.

One-day tickets for adults are $12.00 and children 12 & under are FREE! Weekend passes cost $20.00.

You can learn more about the MDA Car Show by visiting their website.

