Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

42nd annual MDA Car Show rides into the Berglund Center

By Janay Reece
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The MDA Car Show is coming to the Berglund Center in Roanoke this weekend.

The show features two floors of cars and vendors, as well as an Automotive Flea Market, car corral, silent auction, and model car contest. It’s the 42nd year for the show.

All profits from the show go toward the Roanoke office of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

The 42nd annual MDA Car Show will be held at the Berglund Civic Center on Saturday, March 4 from 8:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 5 from 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

The Automotive Flea Market & Car Corral runs Friday, March 3 from 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.; Saturday, March 4 from 7:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.; and Sunday, March 5 from 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

The Model Car Contest, Show & Swap Meet will be held Saturday, March 4 from 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Admission to the flea market and car corral is free and is held outside of the Berglund Center.

One-day tickets for adults are $12.00 and children 12 & under are FREE! Weekend passes cost $20.00.

You can learn more about the MDA Car Show by visiting their website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers and storms move across the region today.
Weather Alert Day: Gusty wind, rain and storms
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
Frank Distefano mug
Man accused of threatening police officer jailed after being shot
Restoration Housing
Non-profit buys seventh historic home in Roanoke
Houston Police released surveillance video of the attempted armed robbery in hopes of...
Repairman on roof fends off robbers trying to steal his truck

Latest News

42nd Annual MDA Car Show rides into Roanoke
42nd Annual MDA Car Show rides into Roanoke
MDA Car Show Begins Friday
MDA Car Show Begins Friday
McCoury says his band never uses a set list, plays audience requests instead
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: The Del McCoury Band to perform at The Harvester April 15
Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 3, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 3, 2023