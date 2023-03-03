7@four: Po’Ramblin’ Boys Concert at Parkway Brewing

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2019 Grammy-nominated group for best Bluegrass Band, the Po’Ramblin’ Boys, are performing on March 8th at Parkway Brewing!

The show is from 5:30-8:30 p.m., with tickets costing $20 in advance, and $25 at the door. Seating is first-come-first-serve.

The venue is located at 739 Kessler Mill Road.

There will also be wine and cider available for purchase.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.