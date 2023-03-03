Birthdays
7STYLE: Johnathan Miller explains the latest trends in spring fashion

Lifestyle expert Johnathan Miller shows us some outfit ideas to help us look our best this spring.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With spring upon us, it’s time to look in our closets and get creative. This year, the range of colors will rival an artist’s palette. From vivid blues and yellows, to pastels and fiery reds, these are the color trends fashion experts say you’ll be wearing. Lifestyle expert Johnathan Miller shows us some outfit ideas to help us look our best this spring.

Click here for more tips from Johnathan.

Click here to connect with him on Instagram.

