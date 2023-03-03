Alex Murdaugh to be sentenced in murders of wife, son

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to be sentenced Friday morning after a jury convicted him of murdering his wife and son.

Murdaugh, 54, faced two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.

After the defense finished its closing arguments and the state finished its rebuttal, Judge Clifton Newman read specific instructions to the jury and sent them to deliberations at approximately 3:50 p.m. They notified the court at approximately 6:41 p.m., just less than three hours later that they had reached a verdict.

Alex Murdaugh is led outside the Colleton County Courthouse by sheriff's deputies after being convicted of two counts of murder Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C., in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Murdaugh's wife and son. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) (AP)

Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison for each of the two murder charges and up to five years for both weapons charges.

After the verdicts were published, Newman denied a defense motion for a mistrial.

The court will hear impact statements from Murdaugh’s family Friday morning before the sentencing.

The court will reconvene at 9:30 a.m.

