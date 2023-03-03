Birthdays
Body of man reported missing from local hospital found in Salem

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of John Krippendorf, 57 and reported missing by family after leaving a local hospital on February 9, was found Thursday afternoon near Braeburn Drive.

Salem Police were conducting another search of the area when they located his remains at around 1:50 p.m. A collection of law enforcement and citizen efforts were utilized leading up to this point in order to try and find Krippendorf.

There is no foul play believed to be involved, but the official cause of death is yet to be determined.

