Campers Care to host first fundraiser of the year to help disaster victims

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - Campers Care Ministry is hosting their first fundraiser of the year to help give shelter to those in disaster areas.

The Pittsylvania County nonprofit is hoping to purchase an additional camper to send to places such as Ohio to help tornado victims.

They have already deployed all of their campers to disaster areas from Southwest Virginia, Kentucky, and Port Charlotte, Florida.

“Some of the proceeds that will derive from Saturday’s fundraiser will go toward maintenance on those campers because they’ve been lived in for about a year now,” said Devin Taylor, Founder of Campers Care Ministry. “Those campers have to be maintained and cleaned as well as restocked so that they can be ready to go and respond back to some of these disasters.”

They will be having a fish fry with catfish or flounder and other sides for $12 a plate.

The fundraiser will also be in memory of Robert Grubbs, former Pittsylvania County deputy who passed away in 2021. Part of the funds will go toward helping local law enforcement officers and veterans relieve stress and improve mental health.

The fundraiser will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday at First Baptist Church in Gretna.

