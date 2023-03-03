Celebration held for completion of broadband expansion in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Having access to broadband is top of mind no matter what area you live in. Recently, a private-public partnership between Roanoke County and Cox Communications Roanoke has led to more than 400 homes having that access for the first time.

“With these four projects, we’re talking about 50 plus miles of construction that was required and over $3 million in cost for it to get to these citizens,” said Jeff Merritt, market vice president for Cox Communications Roanoke.

The projects focused on residents of Bent Mountain, Cove Hollow Road, Bradshaw Road and Starlight Lane. A celebration was held for residents who now have access to this broadband Thursday night.

“We recognize actually, when we talk with citizens, that the terrain, what we love, is beautiful here, is actually a big challenge for people to have access to cell service and a variety of other things. And so getting broadband to them, while challenging was really rewarding,” said Merritt.

It was clearly exciting for the dozens of residents in attendance.

“I am so beyond excited looking forward to Cox coming to our locality so we can be brought into the 21st century. I’m just very excited that they have finally seen fit to bring Roanoke County, all portions of Roanoke County, into the fold of what we can access,” said Bettie Haupt, a resident of Boones Mill.

Merritt said Cox isn’t done in the area and is working with Roanoke County to expand even more access to broadband.

“While we’re celebrating the first 400 plus homes today, we actually are actively out constructing on another project that we started just in the past year. That VATI (Virginia Telecommunications Initiative) grant is actually going to allow us to reach and an additional 300 plus homes that were previously unserved and so the progress continues.”

