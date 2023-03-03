Concerns raised about fighting during Roanoke County School Board work session

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - For years, Roanoke County Public Schools has seen positives through its “Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports program, along with its “Expect Respect” program.

A review of RCPS’s behavior education and disciplinary responses led to a deep discussion at Thursday’s Roanoke County School Board work session.

“We’re gonna have to start setting a precedent here because I’m seeing a trend and I don’t like it,” said Brent Hudson Chairman of the school board, saying he has heard about recent fights in schools.

RCPS has five levels of discipline. The first two involve removing a student from class, possibly detention. Physical fights are an automatic three and a short suspension. Levels four and five are currently reserved for more severe offenses and could result in expulsion.

“Level five would be bringing a weapon on school grounds, having multiple fights back to back to back,” said Dr. Rhonda Stegall, assistant superintendent of administration.

The recent data showed Roanoke County’s numbers are heading in the right direction when it comes to fighting in schools.

“Let’s look at the positive side here. When you look back 2017-18 18-19 19-20 we were up around 200 fights, 23, 43, 60 the last few years, I mean, we’re obviously headed in the right direction here,” said board member David Linden.

Still, some board members are calling on more severe penalties for fights.

“Nothing trumps safety to me, and I want my kids to go to school and come home in the same condition and that’s number one to me. So we need to figure this thing out. I’m not saying that we’re not working hard, and the steps are not good. It’s just I think that we need to go ahead and start ramping some things up to curb some of this,” said Hudson.

“I hope I speak for all of Roanoke County, but I know I speak for Vinton District, that they have the ability to use that level five, the expulsion, suspension, whatever, much more frequently than we do. I don’t want them to be afraid to use that,” said Tim Greenway, vice-chairman of the board.

The board’s main message was to make their expectations clear when it comes to student behavior in the schools. Despite the lower numbers, the fighting incidents will continue to be top of mind for the board.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.