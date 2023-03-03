Birthdays
How to Get Your Family Ready for Severe Weather

Tips on how to keep our families safe
Severe Weather Awareness Week
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia will be observing Severe Weather Awareness Week March 6 - 10, which is a perfect time to prepare your family in case of emergency.

Trevor Shannon, the Battalion Chief of Emergency Management for Roanoke Fire EMS, joins us on Here @ Home to discuss tips to help prepare your family for severe weather, and how to develop a plan in the event that a tornado warning is issued.

Shannon also urges residents to participate in the statewide tornado drill and make sure you receive weather alerts.

Find out more on the week and how to get involved here

