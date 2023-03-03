Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Local Chocolate Company Celebrates 30 Years

Cocoa Mill Chocolate Company builds new facility
Cocoa Mill Chocolate Company
Cocoa Mill Chocolate Company(Cocoa Mill Chocolate Company)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lexington, Va. (WDBJ) - Cocoa Mill Chocolate Company celebrates its 30th year in business during 2023!

Mike Mayo, the owner and chocolatier joins us on Here @ Home to talk about their new facility that he hopes to solidify the company’s future.

He also says his company specializes in artisan chocolates and explains the difference between artisan candy and the candy you would buy in the supermarket isle.

Come and see them at 786 North Lee Highway in the College Square Shopping Center, which is conveniently located near the I81/I64 interchange.

You can also visit their website here

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Main risks for Friday's storms would be damaging winds and minor flooding. Another risk is the...
Weather Alert Day: Tracking severe potential this afternoon-evening
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
Frank Distefano mug
Man accused of threatening police officer jailed after being shot
Restoration Housing
Non-profit buys seventh historic home in Roanoke
Houston Police released surveillance video of the attempted armed robbery in hopes of...
Repairman on roof fends off robbers trying to steal his truck

Latest News

Padgett Jr. has been charged in connection with an explosion at a residents in Amherst County.
Madison Heights man arrested after explosion reported at Amherst County home
A Look at Disordered Eating and How to Get Help
Severe Weather Awareness Week
How to Get Your Family Ready for Severe Weather
22-year-old Armonie Gunn, arrested on multiple charges including first-degree murder.
Woman arrested for Roanoke man’s murder