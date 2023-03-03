Local Chocolate Company Celebrates 30 Years

Lexington, Va. (WDBJ) - Cocoa Mill Chocolate Company celebrates its 30th year in business during 2023!

Mike Mayo, the owner and chocolatier joins us on Here @ Home to talk about their new facility that he hopes to solidify the company’s future.

He also says his company specializes in artisan chocolates and explains the difference between artisan candy and the candy you would buy in the supermarket isle.

Come and see them at 786 North Lee Highway in the College Square Shopping Center, which is conveniently located near the I81/I64 interchange.

You can also visit their website here

