A Look at Disordered Eating and How to Get Help

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This week is National Eating Disorder Awareness Week.

Here @ Home sits down with local counselor, Holly Humphreys with Thriveworks to talk about what disordered eating may look like for some people, and what resources are out there.

Listen in to our conversation to find out the signs that someone you love is struggling with disordered eating and how you can help them get the support they need.

For more information on Thriveworks visit their website

