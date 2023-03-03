Madison Heights man arrested after explosion reported at Amherst County home

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Madison Heights man was arrested Friday following a reported explosion at a home on Thursday.

According to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to multiple reports of an explosion near the intersection of Elon Road and Mr. Sinai Road in Amherst County. Officials determined the explosion happened in the vicinity of 656 Oak Grove Dr. in Madison Heights.

Deputies say the explosion did not from from an explosive device, but no specific cause was determined. During a search, officers found two long guns, more than 20 grams of methamphetamines along with marijuana, the amount of which deputies said was significant.

At the scene, deputies detained four people. Ronald Glenwood Padgett Jr, Madison Heights, was arrested for Possession of a Schedule I, II substance as well as Possession with intent to sell/give/distribute one ounce to five pounds of marijuana.

According to a statement from the agency, this is an ongoing investigation. Additional charges are anticipated. The sheriff thanks everyone who called to report the explosion.

