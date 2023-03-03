Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Madison Heights man arrested after explosion reported at Amherst County home

Padgett Jr. has been charged in connection with an explosion at a residents in Amherst County.
Padgett Jr. has been charged in connection with an explosion at a residents in Amherst County.(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Madison Heights man was arrested Friday following a reported explosion at a home on Thursday.

According to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to multiple reports of an explosion near the intersection of Elon Road and Mr. Sinai Road in Amherst County. Officials determined the explosion happened in the vicinity of 656 Oak Grove Dr. in Madison Heights.

Deputies say the explosion did not from from an explosive device, but no specific cause was determined. During a search, officers found two long guns, more than 20 grams of methamphetamines along with marijuana, the amount of which deputies said was significant.

At the scene, deputies detained four people. Ronald Glenwood Padgett Jr, Madison Heights, was arrested for Possession of a Schedule I, II substance as well as Possession with intent to sell/give/distribute one ounce to five pounds of marijuana.

According to a statement from the agency, this is an ongoing investigation. Additional charges are anticipated. The sheriff thanks everyone who called to report the explosion.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Main risks for Friday's storms would be damaging winds and minor flooding. Another risk is the...
Weather Alert Day: Tracking severe potential this afternoon-evening
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
Frank Distefano mug
Man accused of threatening police officer jailed after being shot
Restoration Housing
Non-profit buys seventh historic home in Roanoke
Houston Police released surveillance video of the attempted armed robbery in hopes of...
Repairman on roof fends off robbers trying to steal his truck

Latest News

22-year-old Armonie Gunn, arrested on multiple charges including first-degree murder.
Woman arrested for Roanoke man’s murder
Crime (GFX)
Man shot after altercation in SE Roanoke
Campers Care Ministry
Campers Care to host first fundraiser of the year to help disaster victims
42nd Annual MDA Car Show rides into Roanoke
42nd Annual MDA Car Show rides into Roanoke